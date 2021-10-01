Advantages and Disadvantages of Building vs. Buying a Gaming PC

Getting a new PC is always a great feeling, whether buying a prebuilt PC or building it from scratch yourself. buying a prebuilt PC is quick and cheaper because you won’t have to spend time researching and ordering every single component but it does have its own drawbacks like you won’t every time be able to get components of your choosing and sometimes you would have to compromise on quality. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who prefers quality over anything else then building a PC is the way to go. It will be a lot costly and time-consuming but it’s safe to say that you’ll be satisfied with the end product.

If you’re thinking of building yourself a PC there are some key components like; Storage Size, CPU Power, GPU Power, RAM/Memory, that you might wanna choose carefully after doing at least minimum research so that you don’t have to go through any problem later.

Whether you choose to build your PC from scratch or buy a prebuilt PC there are some advantages and disadvantages to both, that we are gonna talk about below.

Building a PC

The feeling you get after successfully building yourself a PC after putting in hours of research and work is one of the most rewarding feelings. But sometimes building a new PC can get stressful. After all, one can only wonder how much does it cost to build a gaming PC and this state of confusion turns many first time PC builders away. Then there are some issues like compatibility or user error that might end up causing you more dollars and problems. But luckily there are a lot of resources available that make building a PC easy for everyone.

Let’s look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of building a PC.

Advantages of Building a PC

Cheaper Long-Term: it’s true that buying a prebuilt PC is a lot cheaper than building a PC from scratch but if you look long-term components in a prebuilt PC are likely to die earlier than the PC you have built for yourself because of the build quality.

Easier to Fix: it is a lot easier to fix and understand a problem since you’ve picked every component yourself and you are familiar with each part.

Better Overall Quality: when u build your PC by yourself you handpicked each and every component yourself. And you have a better understanding of your computer’s internal components, that’s why the final build has overall better quality than any Prebuilt PC.

Disadvantages of Building a PC

More Expensive Upfront: Building a PC is more expensive than a prebuilt PC since you have to buy every component separately. While in prebuilt PC everything come together at their original price.

User Error: building a PC the first time can be really stressful and the smallest user error like a broken pin or snapped cable can result in a dead component.

Part Compatibility: while building a PC you have to research each and every component and see if they are compatible with each other which is time-consuming and if you do end up buying incompatible components it can cause a waste of money.

Buying a Prebuilt PC

Whether buying a prebuilt PC or building your own by yourself, getting a new PC itself is really exciting. There are many people who prefer prebuilt PC because you don’t have research about each and every component. You just have to research the end product you’re going to buy and buy it,

But just like there are some advantages and disadvantages of building a PC there are some of Buying a prebuilt PC too.

Advantages of Buying a PC

Plug & Play: Prebuilt is really stress-free and easy to use. All you have to do is plug in the cables and you’re good to go.

Quick Delivery: In case you ordered a prebuilt PC you don’t have to wait a long time for the deliveries since you don’t have to wait for the delivery of each component like you have to in case if you’re building a PC.

Cost-Effective: Prebuilt PC are usually in the market at their original price regardless of how limited the product is in the market. And since you’re getting the whole PC as a package deal you even get discounts sometimes.

Disadvantages of Buying a PC

Repairs: if your PC ends up having some problems it really hard to recognize what’s causing the problem, and you might have to end up taking the PC to be serviced.

Build Quality: one of the reasons why Pre-Built PCs are cheap is that while building a PC manufacturers order components in bulk quantity and sometimes put cheaper parts which results in bad Build Quality.

Limited Configurations: since parts are purchase in bulk quantity by Manufacturers that many machines have the same limited configurations.

Which is better Building a PC or Buying a PC?

Generally, there is no correct answer it always comes down to your preference and with the points, we made above we are sure it’ll definitely help you decide which path you wanna go with.